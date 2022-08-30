EU to reach agreement on Ukraine training mission - Borrell

'I hope we will have a political green light for this mission,' Josep Borrell says

Defense ministers of the European Union are expected to agree on Tuesday to set up an EU military training mission for Ukraine, according to the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Arriving at a meeting of EU defense ministers in Prague, Czech Republic, Borrell told reporters that the “situation on the ground continues to be very bad” as Russia’s invasion of the neighboring country entered its seventh month.

"We will continue supporting Ukraine with initiatives such as this training mission which ministers will discuss," he said, adding that a “general, overall political agreement (on a joint training mission) is what I think we have to get today.”

“I hope we will have a political green light for this mission," he underlined.

Borell didn’t specify where the training mission will be based and which mandate it will have. Several EU states have already been training Ukrainian troops individually to enable them to operate weapons Western nations are providing to Kyiv.

Another meeting will be held in Prague later in the day, where EU foreign ministers will make a decision on the proposal to tighten visa issuance rules for Russians and discuss a total ban of tourist visas.

Earlier on Sunday, US media reported that EU foreign ministers will agree on abolishing the simplified procedure for issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens.