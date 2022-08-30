Monkeypox outbreak in Europe can be eliminated - World Health Org

Last week, WHO reported a 21-percent reduction in new cases of monkeypox

The monkeypox outbreak in Europe can be eliminated, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Tuesday, sharing evidence that case counts are slowing in a number of countries.

Due to scarce vaccine supply as well as its deployment time and the time needed for it to take effect, several factors are playing key role, allowing certain states to limit the spread of the disease.

According to Catherine Smallwood, senior emergency officer and monkeypox incident manager at WHO/Europe, those factors include earlier detection, which leads to patients isolating themselves sooner, and behavioral changes.

"We believe we can eliminate sustained human-to-human transmission of monkeypox in the region," said WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge.

Last week, WHO reported a 21-percent reduction in new cases of monkeypox, which was declared a global health emergency, recorded worldwide.

Earlier on Sunday, a woman was diagnosed with monkeypox for the first time in Israel. The virus is believed to be spreading mostly about men.

Israel’s Health Ministry said that 233 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the country so far. Nearly 2,700 people have been vaccinated.