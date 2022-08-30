EU still split on Russian tourist visa ban, Moscow calls proposal ‘irrational’

'We caution against far-reaching restrictions on our visa policy... to prevent feeding the Russian narrative'

Germany and France warned Tuesday against a European Union visa ban for Russian tourists, saying it would be counter-productive and highlighting divisions within the 27-nation bloc as foreign ministers prepared to discuss the measure.

Eastern and Nordic states strongly back the proposed ban, saying travel to the EU is a privilege, not a right, and that allowing Russians to enjoy Europe when their country was invading Ukraine is unacceptable.

Moscow slammed the idea as “irrational,” while Paris and Berlin argued that, six months into the war, the EU should avoid penalizing ordinary Russians who might oppose their government’s actions.

"We caution against far-reaching restrictions on our visa policy, in order to prevent feeding the Russian narrative and trigger unintended rallying-around the flag effects and/or estranging future generations," France and Germany said in a joint memo seen by Reuters.

One EU diplomat said divisions on the issue meant an agreement at the two-day meeting of ministers in the Czech Republic’s capital of Prague was unlikely.

Compromise

As a temporary compromise, ministers might agree to suspend a visa facilitation agreement, which would mean Russians facing a longer procedure and having to pay $80 instead of $35 for their EU visas.

But that could still not be enough for pro-ban countries, especially those bordering Russia, some of which already stopped issuing visas.

"If all 27 EU countries fail to reach an agreement, a regional solution for the countries most affected by the flow of Russian tourists may be sought in the future,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a statement.