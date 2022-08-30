Mikhail Gorbachev, last leader of Soviet Union, dead at 91

Gorbachev was the eighth and final leader of the Soviet Union

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and initiator of the economic and cultural liberalization of his country, was reported dead by Russian media on Tuesday at the age of 91.

"Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a serious and long illness," the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow said, quoted by the Interfax, TASS, and RIA Novosti news agencies.