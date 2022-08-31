Russia’s Nord Stream gas supplies ‘fully stopped’ - Gazprom

Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, accused Moscow of using energy as a 'weapon'

Russian energy giant Gazprom said Wednesday it had suspended all gas supplies to Germany through the Nord Stream pipeline, as the conflict in Ukraine raises fears for energy supplies to Europe.

"Supplies via Nord Stream completely stopped as preventative work begins today at a gas compressor unit," the company said in a brief statement.

The move comes as European countries are facing soaring energy prices as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February subsequently curbed its gas deliveries to the region.

Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, has accused Moscow of using energy as a "weapon." Gazprom in turn said the three-day maintenance work was "necessary" and had to be carried out after "every 1,000 hours of operation."

Germany's Federal Network Agency chief Klaus Mueller called it a "technically incomprehensible" decision, warning that it was likely just a pretext by Moscow to wield energy supplies as a threat.

Asked if gas supplies would resume after the three-day works were completed on Saturday, Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "there is a guarantee that, apart from technical problems caused by sanctions, nothing interferes with supplies."

Earlier on Monday, Germany’s Chancellor Olaz Scholz said the country "was in a much better position in terms of security of supply than was foreseeable a couple of months ago." He added that governmental measures have been taken to assure supplies of gas over the winter preparing Germany to deal with further curbs in Russian deliveries.