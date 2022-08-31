Putin: Gorbachev had 'a great influence on the history of the world'

'He has guided our country through a period of complex and dramatic changes'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday paid tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev, saying that he had "a great influence on the history of the world."

"Mikhail Gorbachev is a politician and statesman who has had a great influence on the development of world history. He has guided our country through a period of complex and dramatic changes and great policy challenges foreign, economic, and social," he said in a condolence telegram released by the Kremlin.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564713217062064130 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"He deeply understood that reforms are necessary and sought to offer solutions to the problems that arose,” Putin continued.

"I particularly emphasize the great humanitarian, charitable and educational work that Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev has carried out in recent years," he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564711209227665414 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The death of the last leader of the USSR aroused Wednesday tributes marked in the West but more measured in Russia, where many still accuse him of having caused the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Wednesday morning, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, was skeptical of the "romanticism" of Gorbachev's policy.

“He believed that [the Cold War] would end and that a new romantic era would come forever between the new Soviet Union, the world, and the West,” Peskov said during a discussion forum broadcast on Russian television.

"But this romanticism did not come true. No romantic period (...) took place. Our adversaries showed their thirst for blood. It is good that we realized and understood it in time," he added.