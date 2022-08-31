Queen to receive new UK Prime Minister at Scottish residence

It will be the first ‘kissing of the hands’ ceremony to take place away from London since 1952

Queen Elizabeth II will receive the new UK Prime Minister at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland instead of Buckingham Palace next Tuesday due to ongoing "mobility issues," the palace said Wednesday.

It will be the first so-called "kissing of the hands" ceremony to take place away from central London since Winston Churchill met the queen at Heathrow Airport in 1952 after she came to the throne.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will meet outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well as his successor - either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former finance minister Rishi Sunak - on September 6.

The queen usually meets a new prime minister at Buckingham Palace in London.

The meeting at Balmoral, where the queen spends her summers, is a break from tradition and comes as the 96-year-old monarch experiences mobility issues. She has also reduced her public appearances in recent months.

The winner of the contest to succeed Johnson, who resigned in July after a string of scandals which led to several ministers quitting his government, is set to be announced on Sept. 5.