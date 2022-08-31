EU complicates travel rules for Russians, baulks at visa ban

'We have seen many Russians traveling for leisure and shopping as if no war was raging in Ukraine'

EU foreign ministers on Wednesday decided to make it more expensive and lengthier for Russians to obtain travel visas for the bloc, but stopped short of agreeing to an EU-wide visa ban that Ukraine and other member states called for.

The European Union was too divided to agree at this stage on a blanket ban and also left unclear what measures Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Finland – which share land borders with Russia – could take to restrict access to Russian visitors.

These five countries welcomed the suspension of Russia’s visa facilitation deal as a step in the right direction.

However, four of them stressed that more was needed to be done to “drastically” limit the numbers of visas issued and Russians traveling to the bloc since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

"Until such measures are in place on the EU level, we... will consider introducing on the national level temporary measures of visa ban, or restricting border crossing for Russian citizens holding EU visas, in order to address imminent public security issues," Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Poland said in a joint statement.

According to the RIA news agency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Moscow would not let the move go “without consequences.”

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, argued that the suspension of the visa facilitation deal will have a real impact on its own.

"This has become a security risk for these neighboring states," he said. "In addition to that, we have seen many Russians traveling for leisure and shopping as if no war was raging in Ukraine."

Over one million Russian citizens have entered the bloc through land border crossing points since the beginning of the Ukraine invasion.