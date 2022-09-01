Spain's Tomatina returns, world's largest food fight

Famous Spanish event that draws thousands of foreigners is back after a two year Covid break

Spain's Tomatina food-fight festival is back.

After a two year Covid break, the Spanish town of Buñol is painting the streets red once more.

“I want to tell everyone from each part of the country please come here, it’s such a diverse culture. I met so many people from other countries, we all loved it, we all danced together, we all played together, and I think this is the best day I spent in the whole year, and after two years of Covid, it's wonderful," said a reveler from India.

At noon, fireworks announced the beginning of the festival where fifteen thousand people launched 130 tons of tomatoes at each other.

“Yeah, it was definitely as I expected, I didn’t expect full tomatoes, it hurt. But it was so much fun, totally worth it," said Misha Prado, a reveler from the US state of New York.

Today, capacity is limited and partygoers need a ticket as the festival has become way too popular.

The festival has been around since 1945.

"We were enjoying it a lot, there were a lot of tomatoes, a lot of big trucks coming by, a lot of tomatoes on my head as well, but a great experience," said Marileth, a Dutch participant.

The fun doesn't stop when you are all out of tomatoes. Parties continue all through the night; concerts, contests, and drinks.

In the aftermath the streets are full of squashed, red goop. Add some basil and spaghetti and you got yourself a nice pasta dinner.