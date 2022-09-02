Putin denies Gorbachev a state funeral and will stay away

The liberal Gorbachev responsible for what Putin regards as Russia's 'greatest catastrophe'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is to miss the funeral of the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, denying the man who failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet empire full state honors.

Gorbachev, revered in the West for allowing eastern Europe to escape Soviet communist control, is a polarizing figure at home for the chaos that his "perestroika" reforms unleashed.

He will be given a military guard of honor on Saturday once the procession departs from Moscow's Hall of Columns toward the cemetery, but the funeral will not be a state one.

State television on Thursday showed Putin solemnly placing red roses beside Gorbachev's coffin in Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital, where he died on Tuesday aged 91.

Putin made a sign of the cross in Russian Orthodox fashion before briefly touching the edge of the coffin.

"Unfortunately, the president's work schedule will not allow him to do this on September 3, so he decided to do it today," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said Gorbachev's ceremony would have "elements" of a state funeral, and that the state was helping to organize it.

Nevertheless, it will be a marked contrast to the funeral of Boris Yeltsin, Russia's first post-Soviet leader who was instrumental in sidelining Gorbachev as the Soviet Union fell apart and hand-picked Putin, a career KGB intelligence officer, as the man most suited to succeed him.

When Yeltsin died in 2007, Putin declared a national day of mourning and, alongside world leaders, attended a grand state funeral in Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

Russia's intervention in Ukraine appears aimed at reversing at least in part the collapse of the Soviet Union that Gorbachev failed to prevent in 1991.

Five years after taking power in 2000, Putin called the breakup of the Soviet Union "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century".