G7 to implement Russian oil price cap 'urgently'

G7 industrialized powers vowed Friday to move urgently towards implementing a price cap on Russian oil imports in a bid to cut off a major source of funding for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The Group of Seven said it was working towards a "broad coalition" of support for the measure, but officials in France urged caution, saying a final decision could only be taken once all 27 members of the European Union gave their assent.

Households on the continent have borne the brunt of rising energy prices, with governments under pressure to alleviate the pain of the resulting high inflation.

"Russia is benefitting economically from the uncertainty on energy markets caused by the war and is making big profits from the export of oil and we want to counter that decisively," German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said after the move was announced.

The aim of the price cap on oil exports was to "stop an important source of financing for the war of aggression and contain the rise in global energy prices,” he added.

Ahead of Friday's decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sounded a clear warning.

The adoption of a price cap "will lead to a significant destabilization of the oil markets," and force American and European consumers to pay the price, he said.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak warned on Thursday that Moscow would "simply not supply oil and petroleum products to companies or states that impose restrictions.”