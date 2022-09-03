With Putin absent, Russians bid farewell to Gorbachev

Russian leader Vladimir Putin denies state honors to leader awarded Nobel Prize in 1990

Hundreds of people lined up on Saturday in a subdued procession in Moscow to pay respects to the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev.

Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday aged 91, was buried without state honors or Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance.

He was, however, granted a public send-off, with authorities allowing Russians to view his coffin in the imposing Hall of Columns, within sight of the Kremlin, where previous Soviet leaders have been mourned.

The modest ceremony contrasted with a lavish 2007 state funeral given to Boris Yeltsin, Russia’s first post-Soviet leader who anointed Putin as his successor.

Some of the Russians who came to bid farewell to Gorbachev spoke in positive terms about his legacy, which included being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for his role in ending the Cold War.

It was little surprise that Putin, a long-time KGB intelligence officer who has called the Soviet Union's collapse the greatest "geopolitical catastrophe" of modern times, denied Gorbachev full state honors and snubbed the funeral.

Hungary's strongman leader Viktor Orban, critical of the Western sanctions against Russia, was in attendance along with American, British, German, and other Western ambassadors.