Restoration of Notre-Dame’s stained glass starts

Notre-Dame, built from 1163-1345, is considered one of the finest examples of French Gothic architecture

When Notre-Dame de Paris in France suffered extensive structural damage in a major fire, most of the historic cathedral’s stained glass was able to withstand the heat and the flames.

But the windows were heavily soiled with smoke and dust which blocked external light and obscured the range of colors of the 170-years-old stained glass.

More than three years after the massive blaze, eight French glass manufacturers began the painstaking operation to clean and restore 39 high windows in the medieval cathedral’s nave, choir, transept, and sacristy.

Flavie Serriere Vincent-Petit, head of the eponymous stained-glass company in southwest Paris, was given the task of restoring 22 windows.

The glass-cleaning process involves gently rubbing the surface with cotton soaked in water and ethanol, a delicate and repetitive task aimed at collecting deposit without damaging the window.

“There is a major cleaning phase, to wash off both the blaze’s dust and the dirt resulting from human breath, as well as candle soot, so we can put the windows back into place and give back full brightness to Notre-Dame,” said Vincent-Petit.

Notre-Dame – built from 1163-1345 in dedication to the Virgin Mary, and considered one of the finest examples of French Gothic architecture – has been closed for restoration since the April 2019 fire gutted its roof and sent its spire crashing through the vaults below.

Its stained-glass windows were created by architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc, who also designed the 315-foot spire.

The aim is to reopen the cathedral by 2024 when France hosts the Olympic Games.