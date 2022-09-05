Germany, Israel mark 50 years since Munich massacre

Monday's ceremony to take place at Fuerstenfeldbruck air base, where hostage-taking reached climax

Germany and Israel's presidents will on Monday lead commemorations marking 50 years since the Munich Olympics attack, with hopes that a long-awaited compensation deal for bereaved families will help them finally begin healing from the painful episode.

A row over the financial offer previously made by Berlin to victims' relatives had threatened to sour the ceremony, with family members planning a boycott.

But a deal was finally agreed on Wednesday for Berlin to provide 28 million euros ($28 million) in compensation. It also -- for the first time -- sees the German state acknowledging its "responsibility" in failings that led to the deaths of 11 Israelis.

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier admitted on Sunday it was "shameful" that it had taken such a long time for Berlin to reach the agreement with victims' families.

"For far too long, we have refused to acknowledge the pain of the bereaved," said Steinmeier at a state banquet for his Israeli counter Isaac Herzog.

"And for far too long, we have not wanted to acknowledge that we also bear our share of responsibility. It was up to us to ensure the safety of the Israeli athletes," he said.

Ahead of Monday's ceremony at the Fuerstenfeldbruck air base where the hostage-taking reached its tragic climax, Germany's official in charge of fighting antisemitism, Felix Klein, said it was "time for an apology."

"And I think the president will find the right words at the commemoration event on Monday," he told the Funke newspaper group.