Liz Truss is the favorite to succeed Boris Johnson as the United Kingdom finds out the next prime minister on Monday.

The result will be announced at 12:30 pm local time, after Foreign Minister Truss and her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, spent the summer rallying support from Conservative Party members who have voted as a last resort.

If she wins, Truss will become the UK's third female prime minister after Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher.

Truss has consistently outstripped Sunak in polls of some 200,000 Conservative party members eligible to vote.

The party leadership race began in July after Johnson announced his resignation, following a series of scandals and defections from his government.

Postal and online voting ended on Friday after eight weeks of campaigning which Truss described to the BBC as "the longest job interview in history."

The vote, however, may not reflect general public opinion.

A poll in late August found 52 percent of those polled thought Truss would make a "bad" or "terrible" prime minister.

Whoever the winner is, they will face a host of issues that require immediate attention. The Sunday Times called the country's situation "the worst hunting ground for a new prime minister since Thatcher."

Truss has campaigned on a promise to cut taxes and prioritize economic growth as Britain is set to slide into recession at the end of this year.

For his part, Sunak pledged additional government support to help people pay their energy bills, and said controlling inflation would be his priority, attacking his rival's tax cut plans as being reckless.

Polls show public opinion in favor of a snap general election, as the Tories face a growing challenge to retain their 12-year-old grip on power.

Truss became foreign secretary a year ago after holding a series of cabinet posts in education, international trade and justice.

On Tuesday, Johnson will deliver a farewell speech at Downing Street.

He will then officially submit his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II, following which the sovereign will name his successor during a ceremony known as the "kiss of the hands."

For the first time in her reign, the 96-year-old monarch will appoint the prime minister at her Scottish retreat at Balmoral, rather than at Buckingham Palace in London.

The move comes as the Queen suffers from mobility issues and has been forced to cancel a number of public engagements.

The next prime minister will be the 15th since the Queen has been on the throne.