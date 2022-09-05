Russian court jails ex-journalist Ivan Safronov for 22 years for treason

Safronov was accused of collecting confidential information about the country’s military, defense and security

Moscow City Court on Monday sentenced former defense reporter Ivan Safronov to 22 years of prison to be served in a strict regime penal colony for treason charges.

Prosecution asked for 24 years in jail for divulging state secrets with 25 years being the maximum possible sentence under the Russian law. Safronov will also have to pay a fine of over $8,000. His defense intends to appeal the sentence.

The 32-year-old ex-journalist was arrested in July 2020, shortly after taking a position as an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos. He previously worked for business newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti and was one of Russia's most respected journalists covering defense.

Russia’s security service FSB accused Safronov of collecting confidential information about the country’s military, defense and security and handing it over to the intelligence service of a NATO member country. The materials allegedly sold by Safronov to foreign intelligence included information about the Russian military activities in Syria.

Earlier on Monday, a number of Russian media outlets, human rights activists and EU representatives issued statements demanding the release of Safronov. They pointed out violations committed during the investigation that lasted for two years, during which the ex-journalist was held in the detention center in Moscow without the opportunity to see his family or even speak to them on the phone.

An indictment into Safonov’s case published by an independent media the Proekt late August showed that the witnesses that the prosecution relied on didn’t provide any evidence about his alleged crimes and the secret information itself could be found in the public domain.

Safronov’s sentence was announced just hours after the Basmanny court of Moscow stripped the last major independent newspaper in Russia, Novaya Gazeta, whose chief editor Dmitry Muratov was co-awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, of its print license.

All main independent media outlets have been shut down in Russia or suspended their domestic operations after a series of media restrictions were imposed on coverage of the Ukraine conflict.

"The Basmanny court of Moscow invalidated the registration certificate of the print version of Novaya Gazeta," the outlet, which suspended publication in late March, said on social media.

"The newspaper was killed today. They stole 30 years of life from its employees. Deprived readers of the right to receive information," the outlet said, adding that its "free spirit" will continue to exist.