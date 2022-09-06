UK: Newly appointed PM Liz Truss faces daunting challenges

'It's time for politics to be over. It's time for us all to get behind Liz Truss,' says Boris Johnson

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday appointed Liz Truss as prime minister, who is facing one of the most daunting set of challenges for an incoming leader in post-war history led by soaring energy bills, a looming recession, and industrial strife.

Truss, the fourth Conservative PM in six years, flew to the royal family’s Scottish castle to be asked by the Queen to form a government. She replaces Boris Johnson, who was forced out after three tumultuous years in power.

“Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasure,” Buckingham Palace said.

The 47-year-old former foreign secretary addressed the country from Downing Street later on Tuesday, ahead of the appointment of her government, which Johnson urged his supporters and warring party to unite behind.

"This is it, folks," Johnson said in his farewell speech. "It's time for politics to be over. It's time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team and her program."

Truss inherits an economy in crisis, with inflation at double digits, the cost of energy soaring, and the Bank of England warning of a lengthy recession by the end of 2022. Already, workers across the economy are on strike.

Her plan to revive growth through tax cuts while also potentially providing around $116 billion for energy rattled financial markets, prompting investors to dump the British pound and government bonds in recent weeks.

After holding a place in the cabinet of senior ministers for eight years, Truss defeated Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members by a tighter margin than expected, and more of the party’s lawmakers initially backed her rival.