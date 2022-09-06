Israel's Herzog visits Bergen-Belsen concentration camp

'Here, in this terrible place, we remember the imperative that binds us all: the imperative of life'

Israel's President Isaac Herzog concluded a state visit to Germany on Tuesday with a visit to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

Speaking at the site in the northern state of Lower Saxony, he invoked his father who helped liberate the Nazi camp in April 1945 as an officer in the British forces.

"When the camp was liberated, a military convoy arrived at the site headed by an officer, who stood on a wooden crate and shouted... in front of hundreds of people, hundreds of skeletons: 'Jews! There are still Jews alive! There are still Jews in the world!' This Jewish officer was my father, Chaim Herzog, of blessed memory, later president of Israel,” Herzog said.

“Four decades later, my father returned here as the sixth president of the Jewish State of Israel, independent, strong and democratic. My father chose to start his visit here, in the same place where I end mine."

"Here he addressed the victims of the Holocaust and said, 'In the name of the Jewish people and in the name of the State of Israel, I repeat our oath to never forget you and to be forever faithful to your legacy: the imperative of life'," the president continued.

"So said my father, and so say I today as President of the State of Israel, the State of the Jewish people. Here in this terrible place, we remember the imperative that binds us all: the imperative of life, the imperative of the eternity of Israel, and the duty to work for it in each generation."

Herzog affirmed that the most important task at present is to preserve the memory of those who have died and to help the survivors.