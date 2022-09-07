UK: World leaders, lawmakers congratulate wrong ‘Liz Truss’ on Twitter

After Liz Truss won the race to become the next British leader, Liz Trussell got much of the praise

World leaders and lawmakers took to Twitter this week to congratulate Liz Truss for her appointment as the British prime minister, yet there was one problem – the @Liztruss receiving all the praise wasn’t who people thought she was.

After Truss won the race to become Tory leader and the United Kingdom’s new premier, Liz Trussell has been bombarded with tweets regarding her alleged rise to power.

World leaders, British lawmakers, journalists, and members of the public mistakenly tweeted at Trussell, believing she was Britain’s new leader due to the similar name she shares with the true UK prime minister.

“Congratulations to @Liztruss, who will assume the role of Prime Minister of Great Britain. Sweden and Great Britain will continue our deep and extensive cooperation. It is important to our citizens, economies, and security,” tweeted Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

Trussell – who has had her Twitter handle since 2009, forcing PM Liz Truss to make do with @trussliz – responded with quick wits to those congratulating her, as well as to critics who oppose the true British leader.

British lawmaker Caroline Lucas tweeted @Liztruss that she “still doesn’t get it” and that “she’s campaigned as a rightwing ideologue & will govern as such – which is a disaster for all of us.”

This wasn’t the first time Trussell was the subject of mistaken identity. Last month, she was also wrongly accused of avoiding an interview with BBC News.

On Monday, Trussell joked that she had a busy week ahead and was getting ready to meet another Liz —referring to Queen Elizabeth II.

Her replies led to calls for @Liztruss to be declared Britain’s new leader instead of @trussliz. There was even a popular hashtag: #InTrussellWeTrust.