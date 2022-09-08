This is a developing story

Queen Elizabeth II of Britain is under medical supervision at Balmoral, in Scotland, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the statement read.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The 96-year-old monarch has been dogged by health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing.

Member of the Queen's family, including the heir to the throne Prince Charles and his eldest son Prince William, are on their way to be with the Queen, the BBC reported.

Newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss said in a statement that the "whole country" would be "deeply concerned" by the news.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she stated.

