Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

Her son will be known as King Charles III

Queen Elizabeth II of Britain died aged 96 on Thursday afternoon, after battling with health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing.

The British flag was flown at half mast at Windsor Castle in honor of the late monarch. A 10-day mourning was declared in the UK.

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed his condolences to the royal family on Twitter, saying the Queen "leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also issued a statement mourning the monarch.

"Her passing is the end of an era. Together with the Israeli people, I grieve her loss and extend my deepest sympathies to the British people and all nations of the Commonwealth, who have lost their matriarch," he said.

The Queen took the throne February 6, 1952 and was Britain's longest reigning monarch, beating even Queen Victoria. She is the first British sovereign to spend seven decades on the throne in a dynasty.

During her reign, she was served by 15 UK Prime Ministers, swearing in the newest PM Liz Truss shortly before her death.

Earlier on Thursday, Buckingham Palace put out a statement that doctors were "concerned" for her health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision." Shortly after the announcement, Clarence House announced that Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince William traveled to Balmoral.

Her eldest son and heir to the throne is Prince Charles, Prince of Wales. He is currently 73 and married to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Next in line after Charles is Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, died April 9, 2021. The Duke of Edinburgh, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died aged 99, just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment to a heart condition and an infection.

They had four children together: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat for the funeral service of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh inside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021.

Earlier this year, the Queen came down with Covid, revealing in a video call, "It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn't it?"

The queen quietly marked the 70th anniversary of her accession to the British throne in early February.

Elizabeth's achievement has been to maintain the popularity of the British monarchy in the face of seismic political, social and cultural change that threatened to make the world's most famous royal family an anachronism.

Her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953 was the first to be broadcast live on TV attracting over 27 million viewers and 11 million more listening to it on the radio.

In 1965 Elizabeth became the first British monarch to go on official visit to West Germany since 1913. Her 10-day trip marked 20 years since the end of the World War II and symbolized reconciliation with Germany.

During her tour of Australia and New Zealand in 1970 the Queen was also the first monarch to amend centuries of royal tradition and greeting crowds of people in person casually strolling passed them, rather than waving from a distance. These "walkabouts" have now become a regular routine for British royals.

After Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s government agreed to return sovereignty over Hong Kong to China, Elizabeth became the first British monarch to visit the Chinese mainland In 1986, where she toured the terracotta warriors in Xi’an, the Great Wall in Beijing and other sites.

The 1990s were considered a troubled period for the royal family marked by what the Queen referred to as "Annus Horribilis" ("a horrible year" in Latin). In 1992 three of her children announced divorces or separated from their spouses, and a major fire in Windsor Castle destroyed over 100 rooms. These events were followed by the death of Princess Diana, Prince Charles' former wife, in a car crash in 1997, which triggered public criticism of the royal family.

In 2011, Elizabeth paid a historic visit to the Republic of Ireland, the first by a British monarch in a century. The Queen was praised for expressing her "deep sympathy" for the victims of the past conflicts between England and Ireland.

Despite rarely giving interviews and directly expressing her political views, she was reportedly against British presence in Afghanistan and Iraq, and supported the outcome of the Scottish referendum in 2014. The Queen was also seen by public as an example of how one should abide with the Covid restrictions attending her husband's funeral in solitude as opposed to UK's former prime minister Boris Johnson who lost his position over a series of "Partygate" scandals.