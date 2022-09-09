After lifetime of unquiet preparation, Charles III accedes to throne

Charles's 70 years as a heir apparent were marked by private and public turmoil

King Charles III late on Thursday made his first statement as monarch after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, saying that “the death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother.”

To assure a seamless transition and the continuity of royal governance, Charles — arguably the best-prepared Royal heir in history — became the sovereign with immediate effect once his mother was pronounced deceased.

He is now formally the head of state for the UK and 14 other countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

The oldest British monarch to ever accede to the throne, Charles had been the heir apparent since the age of three in 1951, the year which marked the coronation of his mother.

He was the first royal heir to go to school and university, being educated at a private boarding school in the Scottish highlands, and later in Trinity College, Cambridge, where he obtained a history degree.

It was not a happy coming-of-age. Pained by the separation from his mother, always on public duty, and by an uneasy relationship with his disciplinarian father Prince Philip, Charles felt under great pressure to assert himself against the domineering shadows cast by his parents.

He worked hard to excel in such aristocratic pursuits as the dangerous and physically demanding game of polo, and won his Royal Air Force wings in record time, revealing a daredevil attitude.

A measure of his seriousness was brought into relief in 1969 when, at his investiture as the Prince of Wales at 18 years of age, he addressed his new constituents in fluent Welsh.

In one of the most glamorous and widely televised public events of the age, Charles married 19-year-old Diana Spencer at St Paul’s Cathedral on July 29, 1981, the culmination of a love affair dubbed the "fairytale of a century."

Reality, however, set in quickly.

The couple had two sons, William, born in 1982 and Henry, known as Harry, born two years later.

The charismatic and easygoing Diana easily overshadowed Charles — a man of studious and retiring disposition, often caricatured as a stiff martinet —, leading to tension, consternation and eventually alienation.

Charles and Diana were divorced in August 1996 after years of acrimonious marital problems. Diana blamed Charles for his refusal to end his affair with his long-term lover, Camilla Parker Bowles. Charles said he had remained faithful in the marriage "until it became irretrievably broken down."

It took years for many in Britain to forgive Charles for his admitted infidelity to Diana, “the people’s princess,” who tragically died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

But the public mood softened somewhat after he married Parker Bowles in 2005, making her the Duchess of Cornwall.

Charles soldiered on, increasingly standing in for Queen Elizabeth in her twilight years. In 2018, he was named the queen’s designated successor as head of the Commonwealth, an association of 54 nations with links to the British Empire.

The process accelerated after the death of Prince Philip last year.

Charles acknowledged that, as the monarch, he will effectively renounce the freedom to speak his mind on issues dear to him, including the environment and projects promoting the social welfare and inclusion of under-privileged strata of British society, including immigrants.