Mourners flocking to Buckingham and Windsor moved to tears

Crowds continued to gather at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth following the announcement of her death the previous day.

Many came to see and film the official sign announcing the death of the Queen on the Palace gates.

Braving steady rain, crowds gathered outside Windsor Castle west of the capital, with the number of well-wishers set to swell in the days ahead.

The somber front-page of the Daily Telegraph read "Grief is the price we pay for love."

Other British newspapers also printed special editions to mark the occasion. "Our hearts are broken," headlined popular tabloid the Daily Mail.

The Mirror wrote simply: "Thank you."

The Guardian opted for an even greater simplicity, registering the queen's dates of birth and death.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland aged 96. She was the head of state of Britain, New Zealand, Australia and 12 other realms within the Commonwealth of Nations.