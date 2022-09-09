‘God save the King:’ Charles III greets mourners in London

'I will be comforted by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held'

Church bells tolled across the United Kingdom on Friday as King Charles III addressed his mourning subjects on the first full day of his new reign following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

A smiling Charles shook hands with some of the thousands of well-wishers gathered outside Buckingham Palace. Shouting “God save the King” and with an impromptu burst of the reworded national anthem, members of the crowd greeted Charles and Queen Consort Camilla after they emerged from their car following a flight from Scotland.

The 73-year-old Charles – the oldest monarch yet to ascend the throne – headed to London from the remote Scottish estate of Balmoral, where his "cherished" mother died the day earlier.

Church bells rang out across the UK at midday Friday in honor of the 96-year-old Queen, who died "peacefully" after a year-long period of ill-health.

Elizabeth II reigned for a record-breaking 70 years, a source of stability in a period of extraordinary change whose death sparked heartfelt tributes from across the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held," Charles said in a statement.

Buckingham Palace said the King and other members of the royal family would observe an extended mourning period from now until seven days after her funeral.

The date of the funeral, which will be attended by heads of state and government, has yet to be officially announced but is expected to be on Monday, September 19.