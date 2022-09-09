King Charles III makes first address to Britain

'Queen Elizabeth was a life well-lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply'

Britain's King Charles III gave a televised address to the nation on Friday, his first since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

"Queen Elizabeth was a life well-lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing," the king said in the opening moments of his address.

"That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."

Charles, who became Prince of Wales in 1958, automatically became King after Elizabeth died peacefully in her Scottish residence.

He called the late queen an inspiration and example to him – praising her profound personal commitment to serving the people of the United Kingdom and her other realms – and spoke of his profound sorrow at losing his mother, saying that he felt it "beyond measure.”

The new monarch went on to praise his "darling wife" Camilla, now Queen Consort, as well as his eldest son and heir William and his daughter-in-law Kate, on whom he bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

Charles further expressed his love for his younger son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan, a significant gesture towards a couple whose relationships with the rest of the Royal Family are strained.

"And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years,” Charles concluded.