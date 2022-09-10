The ascent of Charles III made many recall his illustrious predecessors

Announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a Buckingham Palace press release underscored that Prince Charles acceded to the throne, becoming King Charles III, the very moment his mother was pronounced deceased. The uninterrupted continuity of Royal governance is a principle dear to the British monarchy, particularly as memories abide of the last time it was breached.

We all like to have fun on social media, and Twitter jokesters predictably seized upon the chance to mine for memes the trials and tribulations of Charles’s two namesakes and forerunners, both anointed as kings in the 17th century; yet any pretext to revisit the historical precedent of British monarchs by the name of Charles is always a welcome one.

The English Civil Wars is widely regarded as the greatest crisis in the history of the British Isles; yet few historians would dispute the seminal importance of this series of dramatic events in shaping the modern world as we know it. Historians likewise say that even a sovereign far more capable and ruthless than the earnest yet feckless Charles I (1600-1649) would have struggled with the parcel of challenges history dealt out to him.

Chief of those was the rise of a new class of merchants and men of industry, who mounted a fierce assault on the Royal prerogative through their representatives in Parliament. They believed that the King’s tax levies, as well as archaic systems of privileges and land ownership, exercised a stranglehold on their commercial ambitions and thus on England’s economic potential. Liberty was their rallying cry.

Closely related to this was the religious conflict pitting protestant sectaries, disdainful of liturgical ceremony, against the Anglican Church of England, steering an uneasy middle course between the pomp and circumstance of Roman Catholicism and the iconoclast tenets of Lutheran Reformation. Charles’s politically prudent marriage to French princess Henrietta Maria in 1625 did little to allay the increasingly powerful Puritan minority’s fears of “Popish plots” and “Popish heresies” – as did his decision to dissolve the Parliament four years later.

When Charles finally called a new parliament in 1940, the possibility of a peaceful settlement was slipping out of reach and two years later the first of the two Civil Wars (1642-1646) between his armies (“Cavaliers”) and supporters of the Parliament (“Roundheads”) broke out. The extraordinarily bloody and grueling conflict saw the Parliament grind out a victory, thanks in no small part to the strategic acumen of a rural farmer turned humble backbencher turned military leader Oliver Cromwell.

By the end of a second round of fratricidal carnage in 1949, Charles’s fate was sealed and following a brief trial on charges of high treason he was beheaded at a London square. The execution of a monarch in a society where very few could countenance any challenge to the divine right of kings was a rupture of cosmic magnitude. The world turned upside down.

After several more years of fighting that saw Cromwell brutally clamp down on pockets of resistance in Ireland and Scotland, England entered the period known as the Commonwealth; it became a de facto republic led by the increasingly dictatorial “Lord-protector” Cromwell, who ended up dismissing the parliament and reassembling it in a curtailed form.

For all his undoubted genius as a politician, Cromwell could not avoid the pitfalls of becoming a little too much like that which he had fought against: if puritans had a hard time under Charles I, Cromwell’s puritan zeal lead him as far as banning Christmas. While he rebuffed insistent entreaties to take up the crown, he nevertheless committed the ultimate royal gaffe in failing to secure a worthy successor. So obviously unfit was his eldest son for the task of governing that the Parliament gave up and summoned Charles II (1630 - 1685) — a suspected Catholic — from French exile, thus restoring the Crown.

Charles II had a vengeful streak and he quickly showed that he had no intention of breaking the cycle of violence when he executed all those who signed his father’s death warrant; in Cromwell’s case, he had to make do with beheading the decomposed remains dug up from the grave. While overall he proved a popular King, the familiar failing to designate a legitimate heir (not for want of illegitimate ones) saw his unpopular brother James II ascend the throne after his death.

James was swiftly deposed in the relatively bloodless Glorious Revolution of 1688 that enshrined the status quo between monarchy and the bourgeoise’s representatives in Parliament along the lines familiar to us today. And judging by his statement to the effect that he knows that with ascent to the throne his days of speaking his mind on controversial issues are over, it certainly appears that Charles III fully intends to uphold his end of the bargain.