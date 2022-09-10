Britain: Accession Council proclaims Charles III as new king

'by the death of our lady sovereign of happy memory, become our King Charles III'

Britain's accession council met on Saturday at London's St James’s Palace to proclaim King Charles III as the new sovereign, two days after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

The televised council held at St James's Palace in London announced that "Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the death of our lady sovereign of happy memory, become our King Charles III... God save the king!"

"Charles III, by the grace of god of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territory, King, head of the commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching God by whom kings and queens do reign to bless his majesty with long and happy years to reign over us.”

The queen's death comes as the government strives to rush through emergency legislation to tackle the kind of war-fuelled economic privation that marked the start of her reign in 1952.