Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on September 19

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday, September 19, royal officials said on Saturday.

Elizabeth's death after 70 years on the throne set in train long-established and highly choreographed plans for days of national mourning and a state funeral.

Buckingham Palace also confirmed that the queen, who died on Thursday aged 96, will then be taken to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London, for a committal service.

The queen's body is currently in an oak coffin covered by the Royal Standard for Scotland, with a wreath of flowers on top, in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle, northeast Scotland.

Royal officials called it "a scene of quiet dignity."

The death of Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, has prompted an outpouring of tributes around the globe. Buildings and landmarks in Europe, America and Africa have been lit up in the red, white and blue of the United Kingdom's flag.

The queen's coffin will be taken on a 180-mile trip by road from the remote estate to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday.

In the Scottish capital, the coffin will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles's Cathedral to lie at rest until Tuesday.

It will then be taken by air to Buckingham Palace in London before lying-in-state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday.