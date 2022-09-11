Analysis: Elizabeth II and Scotland

Queen's journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh highlights the uncertain shared future of the UK's four nations

Queen Elizabeth II's body departed from her family’s Scottish residence Sunday morning, beginning the first stage of the nations’ longest serving monarch’s final journey.

On September 19, the Queen will be laid to rest, with her body remaining in Westminster Hall in London for five days beforehand while the British public pay their respects.

Significantly, this will be the second of two public viewings, with the first lasting two days taking place in Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital.

This event - and today’s journey by road from the Royal residence Balmoral in the north of Scotland, to Aberdeen, on to Dundee, and finally to Edinburgh - appears significant in the light of the current British political landscape.

Mourners will mark the hearse's passage along the route, with many Scots turning out reverently to wish their monarch farewell - but hanging over the procession is the unresolved question of Scotland’s place within the United Kingdom.

LOIC VENANCE / AFP A balloon in the colors of the Union flag among flowers laid by well-wishers in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace in London, September 10, 2022

For while logistically it is only natural that the Queen’s body would need to be moved from Balmoral to London for her state funeral, a flight from Aberdeen airport would have been the more direct route. And the royal procession will not travel to Cardiff in Wales, nor to Belfast in Northern Ireland - the remaining nations that along with Scotland and England make up the United Kingdom.

This may simply be a compromise between logistics and reverence. After all Elizabeth II died in Scotland, so there is logic in holding public ceremonies there, before conducting events in London, which serves as both the capital of England and of the United Kingdom of Britain as a whole.

Plans for moving the Queen from Scotland to London in the event of her death have existed for years, known as Operation Unicorn, adding weight to the notion that political considerations are unlikely to have influenced events.

As does the fact that Elizabeth II - renowned for her adherence to avoiding making political interventions - oversaw the contingency planning for the days and weeks after her death.

And yet the loaded question of Scotland’s flirtation with independence remains. After losing the woman who seemed to embody the nation’s character, many Brits are grasping for a sense of unity, especially as the fractious days of Brexit linger so recently in people’s minds.

The British tabloids eagerly splashed images of the Queen’s estranged grandsons, William and Harry, reunited in grief, after not being seen together in public in some time.

Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP British Royals Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on September 10, 2022

A great deal of the British public, including those from Scotland, yearn for a similar sense of pragmatic unity. But other Scots are eager for a second attempt at independence, and the ripples of change being felt across the four nations are likely to be seen by some advocates of that cause as a potential catalyst.

Scotland held an independence referendum in 2014, one that narrowly rejected the idea of separation from London. But the thorny issue was rekindled just two years later when the United Kingdom as a whole voted to leave the European Union - Brexit - despite a strong majority of Scots being against the idea.

The Scottish government is pressing London to grant it permission to conduct a second independence referendum. Something that the current British ruling party - the Conservative and Unionist Party - to give it its full title, is adamantly opposed to doing.

How the death of Elizabeth II and the ascension to the throne of Charles III will impact this national question of identity remains to be seen.

In polling cited recently by the pro-independence Scottish paper, the National, only 52 percent of Scots asked indicated that they thought Charles would make a good monarch. This contrasted with 75 percent who said they believed his mother conducted the role well.

Odd Andersen/Pool/AFP Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland march outside St Giles' Cathedral, as they attend the proclamation of King Charles III, in Edinburgh, Scotland, on September 11, 2022.

The Royal family’s affinity for Scotland is well known, and not just because of the privacy that could be afforded to them from their large estates in the country’s north east. Balmoral was rumored to be the Queen’s favorite of her many residences, and some Scots will take pride in knowing that it was to their abundant greenery that Elizabeth II came to spend her final days.

And if Scotland does choose independence in the future, it will not necessarily entail a loss of this connection between the Royal family and Scotland. Like Canada, Australia and many other Commonwealth nations, Scotland may choose to retain the Windsors as their monarchs after a political separation from the United Kingdom.