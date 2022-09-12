Right-wing bloc shows lead in Swedish elections
Despite more than 90 percent of votes tallied, Swedes will have to wait for absentee ballots for the final tal
Exit polls in Sweden appear to show a conservative victory early Monday, with 94 percent of the votes counted.
The right-wing bloc seeks to remove Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democratic Party, whose left-wing bloc is projected to receive only 173 of the 349-seat parliament.
Early polls showed the Social Democratic Party receiving more than 30 percent and a majority in parliament, but later counts showed the right-wing bloc winning 176 seats.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
“We're not going to have a final result tonight,” Andersson told supporters, urging them to “let democracy run its course.”
The leader of the right-wing bloc, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristerrson, said the results are expected to be unknown until Wednesday, after absentee ballots are counted.
“I am ready to build a new and strong government,” he said.
This comes amid a surge in support for the far-right Sweden Democrats, which grew to 20.7 percent of the vote, overtaking the Moderates at 19 percent, who hope to form a government with them.
The Sweden Democrats first entered parliament in 2010, after growing from a neo-Nazi group in the late-1980s. While initially treated as a pariah by other parties, the Moderates recently signalled willingness to work with the party as it won votes by tapping into anti-immigration sentiments and calls for action against crime.
"Our goal is to sit in government. Our goal is a majority government," Sweden Democrats party leader Jimmie Akesson said.