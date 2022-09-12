King Charles III leads Queen’s coffin procession in Edinburgh

Public mourners have until Tuesday afternoon to view the coffin in Edinburgh before it is flown to London

King Charles III led his three siblings during a somber procession of Queen Elizabeth II's body through Edinburgh on Monday before the public got their first chance to file past the late monarch's coffin.

Crowds of people packing the Scottish capital's iconic Royal Mile watched in near silence as the new monarch - flanked by Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew - walked slowly behind the hearse bearing their mother's oak casket.

Accompanied by kilted soldiers, the late Queen was taken from the royal residence of the Palace of Holyroodhouse where she had rested overnight to the 12th-century St Giles' Cathedral for a prayer service.

The doors of the cathedral were then opened to tens of thousands of well-wishers waiting to bid their own final farewell to the monarch known as "Queen of Scots."

The king and his brothers and sister also returned for a ceremony - known as the "Vigil of the Princes" - in which they stood at the four corners of the casket.

Public mourners have until Tuesday afternoon to view the coffin in Edinburgh before it is flown back to London ahead of the state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - who is spearheading a push for independence - offered her nation's "sincerest condolences" to Charles at a special sitting of the parliament in Edinburgh.