King Charles III in historic visit to Northern Ireland

'I take up my new duties resolved to seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland'

King Charles III made his maiden visit to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, as he tours all four nations of the United Kingdom before next week's state funeral for his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The 73-year-old head of state's jet touched down in Belfast from Edinburgh, where the late Queen's coffin was brought after her death last Thursday, aged 96.

The casket will be flown on Tuesday evening to London, where huge crowds are expected to pay their respects as she lies in state from Wednesday evening until her funeral on Monday morning.

As heir-to-the-throne, Charles made 39 visits to Northern Ireland, whose recent history was scarred by sectarian violence over British rule and where a fragile peace is holding since 1998.

His 40th visit comes as unionists loyal to the Crown feel their place in the wider UK is under threat as never before, with nationalists set to lead the devolved government in Belfast for the first time.

Meanwhile, the possibility of a united Ireland is seen as growing.

But at Hillsborough Castle - the monarch's official residence in Northern Ireland - Charles sent a message to political leaders that he would work for all communities in the divided province.

"I take up my new duties resolved to seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland," he told them.

The Queen's visit to Ireland in 2011 was the first by a British monarch since its independence from the Crown and was seen as a huge step towards cementing the hard-won peace in Northern Ireland.