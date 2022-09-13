Israel's president, first lady to attend Queen's funeral

Isaac Herzog will represent Israel at Monday's ceremony at Westminster Abbey

Israel's President Isaac Herzog and his wife, First Lady Michal Herzog, will attend next week's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom.

Herzog is representing Israel at the ceremony, which is required according to protocol.

The couple are scheduled to depart from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on Sunday, September 18. The state funeral for the Queen, who died last Thursday at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne, is taking place the following day.

Charles III became king of the United Kingdom following her death.

According to a statement from the president's office, the Herzogs will "express condolences to His Majesty King Charles III, the Royal Family, and the British people."

They will file past the Queen's coffin lying-in-state and attend the funeral at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Herzogs signed the condolence book for the Queen on Saturday night at the Residence of the British Ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan.

Herzog wrote in the condolence book: "On behalf of the State and the People of Israel, I express my deepest condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign was momentous and historic.”