'Calm before the storm:' London readies for Queen's send-off

'I've never seen something like it. You can feel it's coming and that it's going to be huge'

Workmen set up barriers and thousands of police were mobilized as London geared up Tuesday for its grand farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

The late monarch's coffin arrived in the British capital from Scotland, where she died last Thursday, before hundreds of thousands are expected to pay their respects as it lies in state.

"I've never seen something like it," security guard Rumesh told AFP near parliament, where the casket will rest.

"You can feel it's coming and that it's going to be huge."

Queues are set to stretch for miles along the River Thames as British media speculated some 750,000 mourners will wait patiently to file past the Queen in the four days ahead of her funeral on September 19.

By Tuesday morning, only a small group of the hardiest royal fans – surrounded by dozens of journalists – set up camp at the front of the line across from the Houses of Parliament.

"From tomorrow morning onwards, the queue is going to be insane," said Rumesh. "It's the calm before the storm."

The authorities already set in motion a well-prepared plan called London Bridge that had been ready to go for years for a grandiose period of national mourning and state funeral once the Queen died.

Newly appointed London police boss Mark Rowley described the upcoming days as a "massive challenge,” but insisted the force was preparing for "many, many years.”

Some 500 leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, are set to descend on the capital ahead of what is being dubbed "the funeral of the century" next Monday.