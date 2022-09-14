English
US Biden speaks with King Charles for first time since Queen's death

Tolga Akmen / AFPUS President Joe Biden (R) and US First Lady Jill Biden speak with Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II (C) after watching the military march past at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, UK, on June 13, 2021.

Biden 'conveyed his wish to continue a close relationship with the king'

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke with King Charles III for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, offering condolences and urging a continued "close relationship," the White House said.

Biden "recalled fondly the queen's kindness and hospitality," including during his last year’s visit to Windsor Castle, according to an official statement. He also expressed “the great admiration of the American people for the Queen” saying that her “dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship” between the US and UK. 

Highlighting the two countries' "special relationship," Biden "conveyed his wish to continue a close relationship with the king."

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-ruling monarch, passed away last week aged 96. Her oldest son was proclaimed King Charles III on September 10.

The funeral service will be held at London's Westminster Abbey on September 19. Over 500 world leaders are expected to attend. Israel will be represented by the country’s President Isaac Herzog. 

