First public mourners view Queen at rest after hushed procession

After a long and patient wait in the sun and the rain, the first members of the public, some in tears, gained access to Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state Wednesday in the cavernous, thousand-year-old Westminster Hall.

The hall was opened for the public – many of whom braved downpours to camp out overnight – to pay their respects after the Queen's flag-shrouded coffin was brought from Buckingham Palace.

Prior to the start of the public part, the lying-in-state began with a short Anglican service before black-clad members of parliament, including Prime Minister Liz Truss, filed past the coffin, bowing their heads.

To the strains of a military band playing funeral marches, King Charles III earlier led his family in procession behind a horse-drawn gun carriage bearing the coffin, before it was placed on a platform guarded by soldiers inside the most historic part of parliament.

The king, his siblings, and sons – Princes William and Harry – walked at 75 steps a minute behind the gun carriage. Big Ben tolled out each minute as the casket, topped with the Imperial State Crown, passed in front of hushed crowds lining the route.

"I remember when (the Queen's father) King George VI died, it was in winter, I was nine," Ian Gammie, 79, told AFP after watching the procession.

"It's like completing a journey: from watching the coronation of the Queen in 1953 to paying tribute to her today," he said.

The grand procession through the flag-lined heart of London represented the latest step in 11 days of intricately choreographed national mourning that will culminate with the funeral on Monday of the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch.