Moscow court liquidates Russia’s journalists union

In July, the organization suspended its activities due to charges over 'discrediting' the Russian army

The Moscow City Court on Wednesday satisfied the demand of the prosecutor's office to liquidate the Trade Union of Journalists and Mass Media Workers in Russia, Russian media reported.

According to the prosecution, “gross fatal violations” were identified during an unscheduled inspection of the public organization.

The prosecutor also stated that members of the union were repeatedly brought to administrative responsibility for participating in “uncoordinated actions,” including supporting media outlets that were declared “foreign agents” and former journalist Ivan Safronov, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for alleged treason earlier this month.

Another accusation against the union was related to distributing publications with “illegal information.”

In July, the organization suspended its activities at the request of the prosecutor's office due to the initiation of an administrative case on "discrediting" the Russian army, a crime that most organizations and individuals who do not support Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine have been charged with in recent months.

The union’s defendant, Maksim Krupsky, said that the main charges were related to the trade union's support for journalists persecuted under political articles. The lawyer added that the prosecutor's office and the Justice Ministry did not provide documents proving the need to liquidate the organization.

In June, the prosecutor's office filed a demand to the Moscow City Court to liquidate the trade union that has nearly 600 members. In early August, the Tagansky Court of Moscow fined the union $8300 over "discrediting" the Russian army.