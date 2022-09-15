Poland's Duda says Warsaw should demand war reparations from Russia

'I don’t see any reasons why we shouldn’t demand this'

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said in an interview on Thursday that his country should demand reparations for World War II not only from Germany, but also from Russia.

Duda stressed that nobody compensated Poland for the losses of the war, including the destruction of its capital city of Warsaw.

“Poland was successfully rebuilt in many places, but Warsaw had been destroyed irrevocably by the Germans. It was a planned, bestial devastation of a city,” he said.

“Germany started World War II and attacked Poland. Of course, Russia joined this war later on and so in my view, we should demand reparations also from Russia… I don’t see any reasons why we shouldn’t demand this,” the president added.

Earlier in September, the Polish government estimated the amount of possible German reparations at $1.3 trillion.

On Wednesday, the lower house of the Polish parliament adopted a resolution demanding Berlin to “explicitly assume political, historical, legal and financial responsibility for all the consequences caused in the Republic of Poland and to the citizens of the Republic of Poland as a result of the German Third Reich starting World War II.”

The document also mentioned that Poland hasn’t received “appropriate financial compensation and atonement for the losses suffered by the Polish State during World War II as a result of aggression by the Soviet Union.”