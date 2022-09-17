Mourning the Queen: Mixed feelings in a divided United Kingdom

The Queen's death is met with mixed reactions – some remember a glorious past; for others, a painful history

The death of Queen Elizabeth II drew condolences from across the globe, and will bring world leaders to the United Kingdom to pay their respects at her funeral on September 19.

Among those who mourned the monarch included Northern Irish Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris and Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon, who respectively called the Queen “the matriarch and pillar of our country” and her death a “profoundly sad moment for the Commonwealth.”

But feelings are more nuanced among the UK’s general public, and Elizabeth’s death stoked a mix of emotions that ranged from grief and sadness to mockery and joy.

Protestors among mourners

The Kingdom plunged into mourning after its longest-serving monarch died on September 8.

In Scotland, hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets to view the Queen’s hearse carrying her coffin as it traveled around the country, drawing tears, flowers, and anti-monarchy protest signs reading the likes of “fuck imperialism.”

AP Photo/Petr Josek People watch as the Queen's cortege with the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin departs from St. Giles Cathedral en route to Edinburgh Airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, on September 13, 2022.

Reports emerged in recent days of police moving, detaining, and even arresting protestors at events marking the death of the Queen and the accession of Charles III to King.

Scottish police said they made three arrests in the capital of Edinburgh relating to breaches of the peace as Elizabeth's coffin was moved around the city.

A 22-year-old woman, who was pictured holding a “fuck imperialism, abolish monarchy” sign, and a 74-year-old man, were arrested separately on charges of causing disturbances. The third, a 22-year-old man, was arrested along the route of the procession of the Queen’s coffin but was not charged.

In England, an anti-monarchist was led away by police in front of London’s Westminster Palace as she held up a sign reading “Not my King,” in protest of Charles III’s accession to the throne.

After a video of the incident circulated on social media, the hashtag “NotMyKing” was trending on Twitter.

Perhaps the most prolific case came from Oxford in central southern England, where Symon Hill, 45, said he was arrested for protesting as a document formally proclaiming Charles as King was read aloud in locations across the UK.

“Who elected him?” Hill yelled among a sea of mourning Brits. The author-activist said he only objected to Charles being named King, and that it had nothing to do with Elizabeth. He claimed that police handcuffed him without making clear why he was being arrested, in what he called “an outrageous assault on democracy.”

Police later confirmed that a “45-year-old man was arrested in connection with a disturbance that was caused during the country proclamation ceremony of King Charles III in Oxford,” and noted that the man was “de-arrested.”

Pro- and anti-monarchy tendencies also translated to the Kingdom's entertainment realm.

Supporters of Scotland’s Celtic soccer team sparked outrage after they mocked the Queen’s death during a match in Poland, unfurling a huge banner that read “Fuck the Crown.” Earlier in the competition, fans chanted: “If you hate the Royal Family, clap your hands.”

The same night, in a completely opposite show of affection toward Elizabeth, Scottish soccer team Rangers FC defied the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) by playing the British national anthem in tribute to the Queen before a match in Scotland.

Prior to the game, UEFA said that no anthems – including its own – would be played before games taking place on British soil that week. But after a minute of silence, the newly-worded “God save the King” anthem played in Ibrox Stadium as Rangers players and fans took part in the brief rendition.

At London’s Stamford Bridge, an impromptu chorus rang from the stands ahead of the soccer match between England’s Chelsea and Salzburg, as a banner reading “RIP Your Majesty” was displayed on one end of the arena.

Meanwhile, Irish pop stars John and Edward Grimes (Jedward) saw the Queen’s death as time a for change, sparking a furious backlash after sharing a series of controversial tweets.

“Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!!” they tweeted, adding: “King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland – No war! Just words! It’s time.”

Despite getting over 50,000 likes on that tweet, Jedward claimed they also received death threats over it.

Kingdom divided

According to surveyors of public attitudes and identity, there are three worrying areas for the monarchy: Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Britain’s young.

In Scotland, fewer than half (45 percent) of the people surveyed in a June 2022 poll by the British Future think-tank said they supported retaining the monarchy, with 36 percent saying the end of the Queen’s reign would be the right moment to move to a republic.

Polls by YouGov and Statstisa found that only 33 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds were in favor of a monarchial system.

In Northern Ireland, the local opinion of Elizabeth is as divided as the island. Roughly half of the people don’t want to be British, they see themselves as Irish.

For many Brits, especially in the British constituent countries, the Queen’s death was met with mixed reactions – some remembered a glorious past alongside the Royal Family, while others were reminiscent of a painful history of violence and colonial rule.

When Ireland gained its independence from Britain in 1922, Northern Ireland – where a Protestant majority favored the Crown – remained part of the United Kingdom, to the dismay of the Catholic minority.

Today, divisions among the public are stark, mostly symbolized by the “Peace Lines” of high walls and steel gates that separate the historical nationalist Falls Road from the Shankill, the center of a Protestant neighborhood.

In the days after her death, loyalists laid flowers by a huge moral of young Queen Elizabeth II in the Shankill.

“It’s part of our culture here… monarchy is a big thing. And the Queen is the monarchy, as far as we’re concerned,” a Belfast resident told Reuters.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Belfast, there were reports of some Irish nationalists in bars cheering the news of the Queen’s death, and some heard fireworks.

“We still believe we will get a united Ireland,” said Paul Walker.

AP Photo/Peter Morrison Writing is seen on Black Mountain, reading "Erin (Ireland) is our Queen" in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 26, 2012, as Queen Elizabeth II visited the British constituent country.

For Scotland, where opinions are much more diverse than in its southeastern neighbor, the prospect of independence is teased.

Since a 2014 independence referendum from the UK was narrowly defeated, the rhetoric remains heated as officials push for a follow-up vote that the governing Scottish National Party wants, amid adamant opposition from the current British ruling party.

There also seems to be a deep undercurrent of republicanism within the Scottish nationalism movement. While SNP politicians rarely hint at their disapproval of the monarchy, research published in 2012 by the Oxford University Press showed that 57 percent of SNP members strongly believed that the Crown had no place in modern society.

After losing the Queen – whose Scottish roots and affection ran deep – in a time of uncertainty about Britain’s association with Europe and the wider world, and now under King Charles III, circulating are theories that Scotland's relationship with the UK will change.

Many Brits, are grasping for a sense of unity. Whether that means reinforcing the British link or doubling down on independence, change will be felt across all of the Kingdom's nations.