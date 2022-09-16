EU unveils rules against state intervention in media

'To guarantee that our media are able to operate without any interference, be it private or public'

The European Commission unveiled a raft of proposed new rules on Friday aiming to ensure media independence after growing fears of state meddling in eastern EU countries such as Hungary and Poland.

Brussels is worried about the weight of the state on news and media in some nations, with public television in Hungary widely seen as a mouthpiece for Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Media pluralism is also a concern in the Czech Republic, where former prime minister Andrej Babis owns a major media group and has been accused of subverting press freedom after he used his newspapers to attack the integrity of other news outlets.

The European Media Freedom Act would provide "common safeguards... to guarantee that our media are able to operate without any interference, be it private or public," said EU commissioner Thierry Breton.

"We're proposing a regulation which will apply across the board in Europe in the same way and according to the same rules," he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570702219573338113 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The rules will apply to TV and radio broadcasters, on-demand audiovisual media services, press publications, and very large online platforms and providers of video-sharing platforms.

One of the main components of the proposed law is a new authority that would allow the EU's 27 countries to have an eye on media mergers that would affect the plurality of media ownership.

It would also demand that funding of state media be "adequate and stable" in order to prevent governments from using budget allocations to pressure publicly owned media groups and newsrooms.

The regulation, which needs to be approved by EU member countries and the European Parliament, would also require that national governments pass laws that adequately guarantee the protection of journalistic sources.