Biden to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth lying in state

US president said that Elizabeth 'defined an era' after she reigned for a record-breaking 70 years

US President Joe Biden was Sunday to pay his last respects in London to Queen Elizabeth II, as ordinary mourners waiting in marathon lines were warned that time was running out to view her coffin lying in state.

After witnessing the somber scene in parliament's Westminster Hall, Biden, Japan's Emperor Naruhito and other world leaders were due to attend a reception with the late Queen's successor, King Charles III.

Biden, who flew in late Saturday, has said that Elizabeth "defined an era" after she reigned for a record-breaking 70 years leading up to her death on September 8, aged 96.

Australia's anti-monarchy Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who viewed the lying-in-state and met Charles on Saturday, told Sky News Australia that the Queen was "a constant reassuring presence."

There was also a private audience at Buckingham Palace for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, which like Australia and 12 other Commonwealth realms now counts Charles as its sovereign.

"You could see that it meant a huge amount (to Charles) to have seen the sheer scale and outpouring of people's love and affection for her late Majesty," she told BBC television Sunday.

Commonwealth leaders were among dozens of heads of state and government in attendance, as Britain stages its biggest-ever policing operation.

The first members of the public were already camping out in advance to catch a glimpse of the grand farewell, which is expected to bring London to a standstill and be watched by billions of viewers worldwide. Queen Elizabeth's state funeral, the first in Britain since the death of her first prime minister Winston Churchill in 1965, will take place Monday at Westminster Abbey in London at 11:00 am (1000 GMT).