Jewish Agency trial in Moscow postponed again

Jewish Agency shutdown would be 'a grave event' for Russian-Israeli ties: Lapid

The lawsuit filed by the Russian government against the Jewish Agency was again postponed on Monday.

The next Moscow court hearing will be on October 19. Although the trial officially opened in July, it has since been repeatedly pushed back.

When the Russian Justice Ministry announced its intention to shut down the Jewish Agency — which promotes and facilitates Jewish immigration to Israel — as early as June, representatives of the organization and Israeli officials attempted to negotiate a compromise with the Russian government to allow the agency to continue its activities in the country.

However, negotiations have since stalled, according to an agency official.

Israeli officials view Moscow's push to shut down the Jewish Agency as an attempt to retaliate for Israel's support for Ukraine and Israeli airstrikes in Russia.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned that Russia's closure of the Jewish Agency would be "a serious event" with "consequences" for Russian-Israeli ties.

Until a verdict is rendered, the Jewish Agency has been allowed to continue its activities in Russia as normal. However, the group has prepared for the possibility of having to completely stop its operations, or at best to reduce them considerably.

Since the beginning of the procedure, the Jewish Agency has been studying the different possible ways to continue to provide its services to the Russian Jewish community, whatever the decision of the court.

“The idea is to maintain all existing activities as much as possible, and we are looking at all possible means and platforms to achieve this if circumstances force us to leave Russia,” the Jewish Agency official said.