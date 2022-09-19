Israel hits back at Iranian leader over Holocaust denial

'It is not necessary to be a historian or a researcher to understand the horrors of the Holocaust'

Top Israeli officials on Monday responded to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who questioned the reality of the Holocaust in a “60 Minutes” interview that aired a day prior.

“There are some signs that the Holocaust happened,” Raisi told Lesley Stahl of CBS News in Tehran last week. But, he added, it needs to be “investigated and researched.”

Visiting Poland’s Auschwitz concentration camp on Monday, Israel’s Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi seemed to respond to the remarks: “Whoever lies and denies the hurtful, historic truth now, will easily lie in the future.”

“This is another reminder that people like these can’t be allowed to hold any weapons of mass destruction,” Kochavi added.

"It is not necessary to be a historian or a researcher to understand the horrors of the Holocaust. You just have to be human.”

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid also responded on Twitter by publishing pictures from the Holocaust with the caption “Some signs.”

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog also shared a photograph via Twitter of a Holocaust survivor’s prisoner number tattoo.

When asked about Israel’s right to exist, Raisi said the Palestinians “are the reality. This is the right of the people of Palestine who were forced to leave their houses and the motherland. The Americans are supporting this false regime there to take root and to be established there.”