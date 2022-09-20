The candidate’s social media posts sparked anger among Italian Jews

Calogero Pisano, candidate of the far-right party Brothers of Italy, was suspended on Tuesday just days before the national elections, where his party is predicted to win, over praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Earlier this week, La Repubblica newspaper discovered social media comments posted by Pisano eight years ago where the politician, who was standing for election on the island of Sicily, called Hitler a “great statesman.”

He also welcomed a 2016 post that referred to his party’s leader, Giorgia Meloni, as a “modern fascist” adding that Brothers of Italy has “never hidden its true ideals.”

“From this moment on, Pisano no longer represents (the party) at any level,” Brothers of Italy said in a statement.

The publication of Pisano's comments sparked anger among Italian Jews.

“The idea that those who praise Hitler can sit in the next parliament is unacceptable,” head of the Jewish community in Rome Ruth Dureghello said on Twitter.

Pisano responded to criticism by posting an apology on Facebook, saying that he removed the posts.

“Years ago, I wrote things that were profoundly wrong,” the politician wrote.

Italian voters will head to the polls on September 25. According to surveys, Brothers of Italy will emerge as the country’s largest single party and will bring victory to the right-wing alliance.