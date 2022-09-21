NGO: Over 400 detained across Russia amid anti-mobilization protests

'Why are they deciding my future for me? I'm scared for myself, for my brother'

More than 400 people were arrested at demonstrations across Russia against President Vladimir Putin's announcement earlier of a partial mobilization of civilians to fight in Ukraine, a police monitoring group said Wednesday.

The OVD-Info monitoring group said at least 425 people were detained at rallies in 24 different cities across the country after Putin's address to the nation, in which he also made what Washington denounced as an overt threat to use nuclear weapons.

AFP journalists in the center of Moscow said at least 50 people were detained by police wearing anti-riot gear. In Russia's former imperial capital, Saint Petersburg, reporters saw police surround small a group of protesters and detain demonstrators one by one.

Protesters were chanting "no mobilization!"

"I came out to the rally planning to participate, but it looks like they've already arrested everyone. This regime has condemned itself and is destroying its youth," said Alexei, a 60-year-old resident who declined to give his last name.

"Why are you serving Putin, a man who's been in power for 20 years," a young protester shouted at one policeman.

"I came to say that I am against war and mobilization," Oksana Sidorenko, a student, told AFP. "Why are they deciding my future for me? I'm scared for myself, for my brother.”

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday that Russia would initially mobilize some 300,000 reservists, after Putin in a televised address warned Russia would use all available military means in Ukraine.

Flights out of Russia were nearly fully booked this week, airline and travel agent data showed Wednesday, in an apparent exodus of people unwilling to join the conflict.