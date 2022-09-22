Abu Akleh's family files complaint to International Criminal Court

The family says provided 'overwhelming' new evidence of Israel’s responsibility for the journalist’s death

The family of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh filed a formal complaint this week to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over her death in May while covering a shootout between Israeli forces and Palestinian terrorists near the West Bank city of Jenin.

The family said they included new evidence in the complaint which allegedly prove that Israeli soldiers "deliberately targeted" the Al Jazeera journalist, something that Israel’s army strongly denies.

“The evidence is overwhelming. It’s been over four months since Shireen was killed. Our family shouldn’t have to wait another day for justice,” Abu Akleh's family's statement submitted at The Hague on Tuesday said.

“It’s obvious that Israeli war criminals cannot investigate their own crimes. The US still has an obligation to investigate and take meaningful action for one of their own citizens. But when an individual state fails to protect its own citizens, it’s the responsibility of the international community to protect them instead,” they added.

Although the Israeli army conducted its own investigation and acknowledged that the bullet in question was likely fired by an Israeli soldier, it denies the allegations that the journalist was deliberately targeted. The family criticized the army's internal investigation, saying it "tried to hide the truth and avoid taking responsibility."

The evidence the Abu Akleh family attached to the ICC complaint was released Tuesday by Al-Haq, a Palestinian rights group blacklisted by the Israeli military over its alleged ties to the terrorist group PFLP, as well as the London-based research firm Forensic Architecture. The report combined spatial and audio analysis, drone footage, geotagged video and never-before-seen video footage filmed by another reporter at the scene.