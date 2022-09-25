Italians head to polls as far-right eyes historic victory

Giorgia Meloni is hoping to become Italy's first female prime minister

Italians began voting Sunday in an election expected to usher in the country's first government led by the far-right since World War II, bringing eurosceptic populists to the heart of Europe.

The Brothers of Italy party, led by one-time Mussolini supporter Giorgia Meloni, is leading opinion polls and looks set to take office in a coalition with the far-right League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia parties.

Meloni, 45, who has campaigned on a motto of "God, country and family," is hoping to become Italy's first female prime minister.

Voting began at 0500 GMT and will close at 2100 GMT. Many voters are expected to pick Meloni, "the novelty, the only leader the Italians have not yet tried," Wolfango Piccoli of the Teneo consultancy told AFP.

If she wins, Meloni will face challenges from rampant inflation to an energy crisis as winter approaches, linked to the conflict in Ukraine. The Italian economy, the third largest in the eurozone, rebounded after the pandemic but is saddled with a whopping debt worth 150 percent of gross domestic product.

Brothers of Italy, which has roots in the post-fascist movement founded by supporters of dictator Benito Mussolini, pocketed just four percent of the vote during the last elections in 2018.

Meloni has moderated her views over the years, notably abandoning her calls for Italy to leave the EU's single currency.

However, she insists her country must stand up for its national interests, backing Hungary in its rule of law battles with Brussels. Her coalition wants to renegotiate the EU's post-pandemic recovery fund, arguing that the almost $200 billion Italy is set to receive should take into account the energy crisis aggravated by the Ukraine war.

A straight-speaking Roman raised by a single mother in a working-class neighborhood, Meloni rails against what she calls "LGBT lobbies," "woke ideology" and "the violence of Islam."

She has vowed to stop the tens of thousands of migrants who arrive on Italy's shores each year, a position she shares with League leader Matteo Salvini, who is currently on trial for blocking charity rescue ships when he was interior minister in 2019.