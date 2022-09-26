At least 13 dead, including 7 children, in Russia school shooting

The attack was the latest in a series of school shootings that have shaken Russia in recent years

At least 13 people were dead, including seven children, after a gunman opened fire in a school in the central Russian city of Izhevsk, investigators said Monday.

"Death toll in Izhevsk school shooting rises to 13, including seven children," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement on Telegram. It added that the attacker "committed suicide."

According to investigators, "he was wearing a black top with Nazi symbols and a balaclava" and was not carrying any ID.

"His identity is currently being established," investigators said. State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein said that the attacker was armed with two traumatic pistols converted to fire live ammunition, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

Russia's Interior Ministry also said there were about 20 people wounded in the attack.

The region's governor Alexander Brechalov confirmed there were "casualties and wounded among children," speaking in a video statement outside school No88 in Izhevsk. Roughly 982 students study at the school and 80 teachers work there.

Rescue and medical workers could be seen working at the scene in the background, some running inside the school with stretchers.

A city of around 630,000 people, Izhevsk is the regional capital of Russia's Udmurt Republic, located around 620 miles east of Moscow.

From September 26 to September 29, mourning for the dead was declared in the Udmurt Republic.

The attack was the latest in a series of school shootings that have shaken Russia in recent years and came with the country on edge over efforts to mobilize tens of thousands of men to fight in Ukraine.