Mystery leaks hit 2 major Russian undersea gas pipelines to Europe

European countries on Tuesday scrambled to investigate unexplained leaks in two Russian gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea near Sweden and Denmark.

Experts and also Russia, which built the network, said the possibility of sabotage could not be ruled out.

Sweden's Maritime Authority issued a warning about two leaks in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, shortly after a leak on the nearby Nord Stream 2 pipeline was discovered that had prompted Denmark to restrict shipping in a five nautical mile radius.

Both pipelines have been flashpoints in an escalating energy war between Europe and Moscow that has pummeled major Western economies and sent gas prices soaring.

Amid the dispute over the Ukraine war, neither pipeline was pumping gas to Europe at the time the leaks were found, but both still contained gas under pressure. The incidents will hinder any effort to start or restart either pipeline for commercial operations.

Gazprom declined to comment.

Russia slashed gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream 1 before suspending flows altogether in August, blaming Western sanctions for causing technical difficulties. European politicians say that was a pretext to stop gas supplies.

The new Nord Stream 2 pipeline had just been completed but not yet entered commercial operations. The plan to supply gas via the pipeline was scrapped by Germany days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February.