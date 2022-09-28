Latvia declares state of emergency amid Russia’s mobilization

Riga said it will not accept Russian men fleeing the mobilization

Latvian government on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in three areas of the Latvian-Russian border due to Moscow’s military mobilization announced last week.

According to Riga, the mobilization “aims to intensify hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, and the need to address the potential threat to Latvia's internal security." The emergency order affects Aluksne, Balvi and Ludza municipalities as well as all border crossing points in ports, airports, airfields and railways.

In addition, the Pededze crossing point will be closed. The State Border Guard is said to carry out "enhanced surveillance" on the border.

Latvia’s Interior Ministry warned that the situation at the border could change “rapidly” increasing the risk of Russians entering the country illegally. According to the ministry’s data revealed on Tuesday, 57 Russian citizens were refused entry to Latvia in the last 10 days while 2,475 have entered legally.

The Latvian government has earlier said it will not accept men fleeing the mobilization. Like other Baltic states, Estonia and Lithuania, Latvia closed its borders to Russian citizens on September 19.

Over 260,000 of Russians left the country since President Vladimir Putin announced "partial mobilization" to avoid being sent to the Ukraine war, according to the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper. Kazakhstan accepted nearly 100,000 of them, while 53,000 fled to Georgia, 43,000 crossed the border to Finland and nearly 4,000 went to Mongolia.